PayPal, a Payment platform, has gone down for several users globally. Many users reported that they couldn't log in to their accounts. Thousands of users are angry over using money services. Down Detector, which tracks when services go down or have outages, has also reported a massive spike in the number of people complaining about PayPal not working properly. Many users complained about the issue on X (formerly Twitter).

One user wrote, "No one could login and no one can contact customer support through that link or even call." Another said, "PayPal currently down for everybody! Login not working, making purchases not working."

I already thought my PayPal is hacked or something but turns out it's down for everyone. pic.twitter.com/1cKkA4P2ps — GUSSTRA BEATS (@GusstraBeats) November 21, 2024