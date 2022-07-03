Raccoon Stealer 2.0: Password-stealing malware is back with new version; how to save yourself from this attack

One of the most prolific data stealers in digital history, Raccoon Stealer, has returned and this time it's more powerful than ever.
The re-emergence of the malware — best known for stealing personal information like passwords, files, and biometric data — was first spotted by French cybersecurity company Sekoia in June.
The developers of Raccoon Stealer, according to the company's study, have completely updated the program's code and added screenshots and keyboard tracking to its list of features. The full impact of the code's comeback is still unknown, although it is anticipated to be made available on illegal markets soon.
According to the malware authors, the new Raccoon version was built from scratch using C/C++, featuring a new back-end, front-end, and code to steal credentials and other data.
What is Raccoon Stealer 2.0 Capable of?
The malware is capable of stealing a wide range of information from a user's device. Here is the list of information Raccoon is capable to steal
How can you save your data?
The report warns that this new Raccoon malware is likely to see increased usage, as it sends data each time when it collects a new item.