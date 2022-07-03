Raccoon Stealer 2.0: Password-stealing malware is back with new version; how to save yourself from this attack

Representational Image

One of the most prolific data stealers in digital history, Raccoon Stealer, has returned and this time it's more powerful than ever.

The re-emergence of the malware — best known for stealing personal information like passwords, files, and biometric data — was first spotted by French cybersecurity company Sekoia in June.

The developers of Raccoon Stealer, according to the company's study, have completely updated the program's code and added screenshots and keyboard tracking to its list of features. The full impact of the code's comeback is still unknown, although it is anticipated to be made available on illegal markets soon.

According to the malware authors, the new Raccoon version was built from scratch using C/C++, featuring a new back-end, front-end, and code to steal credentials and other data.

What is Raccoon Stealer 2.0 Capable of?

The malware is capable of stealing a wide range of information from a user's device. Here is the list of information Raccoon is capable to steal

Basic system fingerprinting info.

Browser passwords, cookies, autofill data, and saved credit cards.

Cryptocurrency wallets and web browser extensions including MetaMask, TronLink, BinanceChain, Ronin, Exodus, Atomic, JaxxLiberty, Binance, Coinomi, Electrum, Electrum-LTC, and ElectronCash.

Individual files located on all disks.

Screenshot capturing.

Installed applications list.

How can you save your data?

Never download files from third-party libraries. Always go to the official source and double-check that you are installing the correct app.

Don’t click on links or open attachments that you receive in unsolicited emails or text messages.

Update your operating system, browser, and other apps to the latest versions. Some updates give you extra features, but they almost always include security patches.

Always have an upgraded version of antivirus software on all of your devices

The report warns that this new Raccoon malware is likely to see increased usage, as it sends data each time when it collects a new item.