'password', '12345': Look at top 10 most commonly used passwords in India

While India is a diverse nation, Indians unwittingly use highly common words or number sequences as their choice of passwords. In fact, the word "password" is the most common "password" in India.

With life becoming increasingly digital, each one of use now has multiple login accounts online requiring passwords. Most of us like simple passwords that are easy to remember. But we also need to ensure they are witty and not easily identifiable. What we end up doing is choosing a generic word or simple number sequence as our passwords.

According to an index by proprietary password manager NordPass of password choices of major countries, most of India's choicest passwords are simple number sequences. The top 10 have only one India-specific password at sixth. Before you check out the full list, it is pertinent to note that having a common password makes you vulnerable to online fraud. The most common passwords used in India that are part of this like are easily predictable numerical and keyboard sequences that can easily be cracked by hackers.

As per the report, the top 10 most commonly used passwords in India are as under:

password 12345 123456 123456789 12345678 india123 1234567890 1234567 qwerty abc123

The next 10 most commonly used passwords are: iloveyou, xxx, Indya123, 1qaz@WSX, 123123, sairam, omsairam, abcd1234 and 1qaz.

So common are these passwords that all of them can be cracked by hackers easily in under a minute, except the region-specific password india123, which would reportedly need around 17 minutes to be cracked.