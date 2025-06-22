Waiting for the iPhone 17 launch could help buyers choose between the latest features and older models at lower prices.

Thinking about buying a new iPhone? If you can hold on for a bit longer, it might be a good idea to wait for the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to arrive later this year. Apple usually releases new iPhones in the first half of September, and the same is expected for the iPhone 17 series. Waiting until then could give you two benefits: you’ll either be able to buy the latest iPhone or get one of the older models, like the iPhone 16, at a discounted price. Every time Apple launches a new iPhone, it updates the camera, processor, and other features. For example, the iPhone 16 series introduced a new camera control button and “Apple Intelligence” features across all its models.

Reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 17 may offer even more. It could come with a redesigned camera system, new colour options, and a slimmer body to compete with phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. It’s also likely to run on iOS 26, Apple’s latest operating system.

However, it’s important to understand that Apple’s updates are often small, not huge changes. So, should you buy an iPhone now or wait?

If you're not in a hurry, the smarter choice would be to wait for the iPhone 17 launch. Once it's out, you can check if the upgrades are worth the price. If the changes aren’t major for your needs, you can buy the iPhone 16 at a lower cost.

Prices of older iPhones typically drop once the new models are out. So, after the iPhone 17 launches, the iPhone 16 is likely to be available at a reduced price on online platforms and in stores.

One thing to keep an eye on is how US tariffs could affect the price of the iPhone 17. Former President Donald Trump has said that Apple must pay a 25% tariff on iPhones made outside the US, which might lead to a price increase for the new phones.

So, if you're planning to buy an iPhone soon, a little patience could save you money or help you get the very latest Apple device.