Poised to Disrupt Unified Communications (UCaaS) with 100% TRAI & DoT Compliant Solutions.

Ozonetel, an industry-leading provider of unified customer experience intelligence platform (oneCXi), today announced its acquisition of CloudConnect Communications, a leading provider of mobile-first digital UCaaS solutions, and a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) licensed virtual network operator (VNO).

This acquisition positions Ozonetel to capitalize on the growing global UCaaS market, valued at over $50 billion.

CloudConnect’s TRAI and DoT-compliant UCaaS solutions, now a part of Ozonetel’s oneCXi platform, create a powerful suite of tools that addresses the evolving communication needs of modern businesses. This acquisition enables Ozonetel to offer end-to-end solutions seamlessly integrating workplace communication, collaboration, customer engagement, and experience management.

The rise of mobile technology has disrupted traditional Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems, leaving workforce to grapple with frequent interruptions and inefficient communication. The integrated offering will streamline workplace communication. With official extensions integrated into mobile apps, employees can maintain focus, while executives can manage calls more efficiently, boosting organizational productivity.



Addition of UCaaS capabilities to the oneCXI platform also significantly improves customer experience by ensuring that customer calls are routed to the right employees at the right time even outside office hours. This blend of mobile convenience and traditional system reliability empowers businesses to maintain control over communications while elevating the experience of their customers.

Atul Sharma, Founder & CEO of Ozonetel, stated, “Acquisition of CloudConnect strengthens our oneCXi platform to provide scalable, secure, and reliable communication solutions for companies across industries. The addition of UCaaS capabilities to our unified suite of CCaaS, CPaaS, CX and AI solutions will empower enterprises to take 360-degree control of their business communications. We welcome Team CloudConnect to Ozonetel, as we solve the most pressing employee and customer experience challenges of enterprises, and set new benchmarks, together.”

Shalil Gupta, Managing Director (Global Growth) at Ozonetel, added, “The Voice of Employees is a key component of our oneCXi framework. With this acquisition, we’re ready to help enterprises take a holistic approach to employee and customer experience. It will not only redefine workplace communication but will further elevate the experience of customers, turning every conversation employees have with customers into a growth engine for businesses.”