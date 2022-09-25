Own an electric car? Now get real-time data on nearby charging stations through this app

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is creating a smartphone app and a web page to deliver real-time data on the closest active charging stations to drivers of electric vehicles while they are on the go.

According to sources, BEE is the primary organisation responsible for creating these softwares, and development on them is anticipated to be finished soon.

In January of this year, the Power Ministry released rules for creating these softwares.

According to sources, the web portal and mobile app that provide real-time data on charging infrastructure will contribute in the improvement of mobility services.

The government is also trying to build small charging stations across highways, cities, and even villages, as well as to place smart metres on electric poles at certain areas.

Smart cards would be distributed to owners of electric vehicles so they could charge their batteries virtually anywhere.

These chargers, which would include chargers for charging light electric vehicles like two-wheelers and three-wheelers, will be developed by BEE, according to sources.

According to BEE, these chargers will include a built-in feature to measure and record the amount of provided electric energy as well as a feature for charging electric vehicles following user verification through a mobile app.

According to additional sources, these chargers would be installed on electric poles in public parking lots.

(With inputs from IANS)