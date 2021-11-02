Over 93 lakh Indian accounts banned by WhatsApp since July 2021- Here’s why

Over the course of the past couple of months, WhatsApp has been banning accounts of Indian users, and till now, lakhs of users have been removed from the messaging platform. The company has been banning these accounts for one simple reason, which you can find out below.

In compliance reports published by the Facebook-owned WhatsApp on November 1, the company revealed that it has banned over 22 lakh 9 thousand Indian accounts over the course of September 2021, on the basis of user complaints.

The monthly report released by WhatsApp stated that it has received a total of 560 complaints from September 1 to September 31, out of which 121 were based on Account Support, 309 were of Ban Appeal, 49 were of other support, 49 Product Support and 32 were of Safety.

The main reason behind banning several lakh Indian user accounts over the past couple of months is the new IT rules implemented by the central government, which came into effect on May 26 this year. These IT rules have made it mandatory for companies to publish compliance reports every month.

As per its compliance reports, WhatsApp has been banning lakhs of Indian accounts using the abuse detection approach on its database, which also includes taking action due to negative feedback received from Whatsapp users via the “Report” feature.

Apart from banning over 22 lakh accounts in the month of September, the messaging application also auctioned 51 Indian accounts in that month; complying with the new IT laws. As per the new laws, large digital platforms with more than 5 million users will have to release monthly compliance reports, mentioning the nature of complaints of the users, and the action is taken to resolve them.

WhatsApp released the first monthly compliance report under the new IT laws in India on July 15. As per the data collated on the basis of monthly reports released since then, WhatsApp has banned over 93 lakh Indian accounts on the basis of complaints yet.