'Order ice cream from bhabhi's phone': Virat Kohli gets witty reply from Zomato after losing new phone

Virat Kohli's tweet is going viral on the internet.

Virat Kohli is one the most popular Indian athletes across the globe. The former Indian cricket team captain is the most followed Indian on Instagram with over 230 million followers. The Ace cricketer also has a vast following in Twitter which makes each update shared by him go viral within minutes. Currently preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s first test match against Australia that begins on February 9, Virat Kohli has shared a tweet that left his followers surprised and confused. In his latest tweet, Kohli talked about the sad feeling of losing a new smartphone. “Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it,” Kohli wrote in his tweet. Soon after the tweet went viral, Virat Kohli’s fans started to guess the model of the smartphone that he lost. While a few found the tweet relatable, the others used the tweet to start a memefest on Twitter. If you haven’t seen the viral Twitter post yet, you can see it here.



Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it Has anyone seen it? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2023

As mentioned earlier, Viral Kohli’s tweet got mixed reaction from his fans but a witty reply from Zomato is also going viral along with the cricketer's tweet. In reply to the viral tweet, Zomato asked Kohli to use his wife, Anushka Sharma’s phone to order an ice cream. “feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help” Zomato wrote in a reply to Kohli’s tweet.

Just like Virat Kohli’s tweet, Zomato’s tweet is also getting a mixed reaction from cricketer’s fans. While a few die hard fans are angry at the platform for the witty tweet, others are lauding the sense of humour. Many Twitter users also believe that this is just a marketing gimmick from Virat Kohli. For those who are unaware, Virat Kohli is brand ambassador of Vivo and netizens believe that this is just a teaser for an upcoming Vivo smartphone.