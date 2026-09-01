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Oracle may announce fresh layoffs amid AI spending push; will Indian employees be affected?

Oracle is reportedly planning fresh layoffs as it boosts AI and data-centre spending. Here's what we know about the potential impact in India.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Oracle may announce fresh layoffs amid AI spending push; will Indian employees be affected?
Oracle may announce fresh layoffs amid AI spending push; will Indian employees be affected?
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Oracle is reportedly set for another round of layoffs as the technology giant restructures its workforce to fund spending on artificial intelligence and data-centre infrastructure, according to The Economic Times. The latest development comes as the tech giant reduced its large workforce during its fiscal year 2026.

Oracle layoffs on cards? Will Indian employees be affected?

Oracle employs roughly 30,000 people in India, with reports suggesting that around 3,000 positions could be cut. However, the exact details about teams, roles and locations have not been officially confirmed by Oracle.  September 1 was earlier considered one possible date, while September 15 is now being discussed as another potential timeline when the company could begin layoffs, according to MoneyControl.com.

The company's annual filing shows that its global workforce fell from around 162,000 employees to 141,000, a reduction of about 21,000 jobs, or 13% of its total workforce, with the company spending about $1.84 billion on severance and exit costs.

Why is Oracle cutting jobs?

In earlier rounds of layoffs, employees were reportedly notified through short Zoom calls or early-morning emails sent under the name “Oracle Leadership”. Some employees also said their access to company systems and workplace communication platforms was disabled soon after they were informed about the layoffs. The company has partly attributed the job cuts to the growing use of AI technologies across its operations. 

Also, there are several other reasons for the job cuts, including restructuring, management changes, performance considerations, acquisitions, and the adoption of AI, as cited by Oracle. 

Meanwhile, Oracle's revenue rose 17% in fiscal 2026, which ended May 31. Its cloud business grew even faster, with cloud revenue up 39% to $34 billion. Cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 77% to $18.1 billion, while fourth-quarter cloud infrastructure revenue surged 93%. The company is spending heavily on AI and data centres while reducing its workforce. Its capital expenditure surged to $55.7 billion in fiscal 2026, taking free cash flow to negative $23.7 billion, despite record operating cash flow of $32 billion. The company raised about $43 billion through debt and $5 billion through equity to fund its expansion.

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