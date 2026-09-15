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Oracle Layoffs: Employees get 6 am job-cut emails; What’s behind latest round?

Oracle has begun another round of layoffs, with employees receiving 6 am emails saying their roles were eliminated. Here’s what the termination email said and why Oracle is cutting jobs.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 08:12 AM IST

Oracle Layoffs: Employees get 6 am job-cut emails; What’s behind latest round?
Oracle Layoffs: Employees get 6 AM job-cut emails; What’s behind latest round? (Representative image/ANI)
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A batch of Oracle employees woke up to an email informing them that they no longer had a job, as the tech giant began another round of layoffs on Monday. The jobs were cut as part of a "broader organisational change", according to a Business Insider report.

The affected employees received emails at 6 am informing them that the day would be their last working day. Employees have also reportedly shared news of their layoffs on LinkedIn, Reddit and Blind. Meanwhile, Oracle has not disclosed the number of employees affected by the latest cuts.

What did Oracle's termination email say?

The termination email informed employees that Oracle had decided to cut down on jobs after considering the company's current business needs. "We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change. As a result, today is your last working day. We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us," the email, accessed by Business Insider, stated.

The affected employees would be eligible for a severance package after signing their termination paperwork, subject to the terms of Oracle's severance plan, according to the email. Employees were asked to provide a personal email address to receive further information, including FAQs and separation documents. They were informed that access to their computers, email, voicemail and files would soon be deactivated, and reminded them not to download, copy, retain or email themselves any confidential Oracle information.

Oracle's restructuring plan

Oracle has been reducing its workforce while significantly increasing spending on artificial intelligence and data-centre infrastructure.  Oracle's global workforce fell from around 162,000 employees to approximately 141,000 during fiscal 2026, a reduction of about 21,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce. The company spent approximately $1.84 billion on severance and other exit costs during the year. The job cuts come even as Oracle's business continues to grow, with revenue rising 17% in fiscal 2026 and cloud revenue increasing 39% to $34 billion. 

The latest job cuts come as Oracle expands a major restructuring programme. The company recently added around $700 million to its projected restructuring costs, taking the total estimated cost to approximately $2.8 billion.

Oracle's massive AI infrastructure push led to $28.5 billion in capital expenditure in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, more than three times the $8.5 billion spent during the same period a year earlier. The company maintained its full-year capital expenditure forecast of $90 billion-$95 billion.

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