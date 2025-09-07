Bad news for employees: This tech giant begins another round of global layoffs, over 3000 techies fired, so far; not Google, Infosys, Microsoft, it is...

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families
Over 10 million employees have been laid off globally from various industries and firms until June 2025. The tech giants Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Infosys have been severely affected, with additional cuts planned. In the latest, Oracle has initiated another round across India, the US, the Philippines, Canada and parts of Europe. The tech giant began laying off thousands of employees in August, and so far has fired 3000 employees.
Oracle lays off thousands of employees globally
As per Data Centre Dynamics, the latest round of layoffs has impacted employees working in Oracle Health (formerly Cerner), architects and other corporate divisions, extending beyond the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) teams. In the Philippines, entire teams from Oracle Advanced Customer Services (ACS) and the NetSuite Global Business Unit (NSGBU) were reportedly dismissed. In the US, the layoffs majorly impacted employees within Oracle Health, affecting Care Delivery and Consulting roles.
In the Indian region, the employees in the technology and support functions were laid off this week. A filing with Washington state’s Employment Security Department confirmed 101 layoffs in Seattle, in addition to 161 job losses disclosed in August. Oracle workers across the US, including in Kansas, Massachusetts, and Texas, reported being eliminated on social media, following previous cuts of 188 workers in Redwood City and Pleasanton.
Why is Oracle cutting jobs?
While Oracle has not yet released any official statement about the layoffs but the report suggests that more than 3,000 employees have been fired across the globe. The latest cuts is projected for a broader restructuring effort amid shifting corporate priorities and cost pressures. “We continuously assess our structure and rebalance as needed to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas,” a Salesforce spokesperson said in a statement. Oracle is set to report earnings on September 9, after posting fiscal Q4 revenue of $15.9 billion, up 11% year-over-year, with a net income of $3.4 billion.