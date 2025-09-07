Bad news for employees: This tech giant begins another round of global layoffs, over 3000 techies fired, so far; not Google, Infosys, Microsoft, it is...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'

Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too

Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'

Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more

Heartwarming video of Bengaluru auto driver carrying baby close to his chest goes viral, netizens reacts, 'man can do...', WATCH

Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra saree

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Bad news for employees: This tech giant begins another round of global layoffs, over 3000 techies fired, so far; not Google, Infosys, Microsoft, it is...

While Oracle has not yet released any official statement about the layoffs but the report suggests that more than 3,000 employees have been fired across the globe.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Bad news for employees: This tech giant begins another round of global layoffs, over 3000 techies fired, so far; not Google, Infosys, Microsoft, it is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Over 10 million employees have been laid off globally from various industries and firms until June 2025. The tech giants Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Infosys have been severely affected, with additional cuts planned. In the latest, Oracle has initiated another round across India, the US, the Philippines, Canada and parts of Europe. The tech giant began laying off thousands of employees in August, and so far has fired 3000 employees. 

Oracle lays off thousands of employees globally

As per Data Centre Dynamics, the latest round of layoffs has impacted employees working in Oracle Health (formerly Cerner), architects and other corporate divisions, extending beyond the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) teams. In the Philippines, entire teams from Oracle Advanced Customer Services (ACS) and the NetSuite Global Business Unit (NSGBU) were reportedly dismissed. In the US, the layoffs majorly impacted employees within Oracle Health, affecting Care Delivery and Consulting roles. 

In the Indian region, the employees in the technology and support functions were laid off this week. A filing with Washington state’s Employment Security Department confirmed 101 layoffs in Seattle, in addition to 161 job losses disclosed in August. Oracle workers across the US, including in Kansas, Massachusetts, and Texas, reported being eliminated on social media, following previous cuts of 188 workers in Redwood City and Pleasanton.

Why is Oracle cutting jobs?

 While Oracle has not yet released any official statement about the layoffs but the report suggests that more than 3,000 employees have been fired across the globe. The latest cuts is projected for a broader restructuring effort amid shifting corporate priorities and cost pressures. “We continuously assess our structure and rebalance as needed to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas,” a Salesforce spokesperson said in a statement. Oracle is set to report earnings on September 9, after posting fiscal Q4 revenue of $15.9 billion, up 11% year-over-year, with a net income of $3.4 billion.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India, Russia to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India...'
White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada, says, ‘My boyfriend is…’, watch viral video
White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada…
First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,
First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country f
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana
Little Pepe Presale: Over $23M Raised, Price to Double
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway latest update: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes, set to open in....
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE