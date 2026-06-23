Oracle Layoff: 21000 jobs slashed citing AI restructuring; impact on Indian employees

Oracle cut 21,000 jobs in FY2026, blames AI restructuring, faces $1.84B severance costs, and is betting $70B+ capex on AI/cloud to rival Amazon and Microsoft. Will layoffs hit Indian employees?

Oracle has set its eyes on AI restructuring and has decided to lay off employees across its global offices. As reported by Reuters, Oracle’s annual report released on June 22, shows the company’s total workforce fell 13% in fiscal 2026, dropping to 141,000 employees from 162,000 a year earlier.

Oracle cuts down 21000 employees, more layoffs to come

In Oracle’s annual report on Monday, the tech giant said AI deployment has already led to workforce reductions and may cause more cuts ahead. The company also cited management changes, performance issues, strategic shifts and acquisitions as factors. The company spent $1.84 billion in severance payments and ​other exit costs related to the restructuring activities in fiscal ⁠2026, significantly higher than the $374 million spent in the previous fiscal year, ​the filing showed, as reported by Reuters.

The decline in Oracle’s workforce follows multiple earlier reports of thousands of job cuts this year, though the company didn’t comment to Reuters. AI-driven layoffs are a growing concern industry-wide, with 196 tech firms cutting over 119,800 jobs in 2026 so far, per Layoffsfyi.

Once a cloud laggard, Oracle is now fighting back with major data-centre deals with OpenAI and Meta to challenge Amazon and Microsoft. Led by Larry Ellison, Oracle is transforming into an AI/cloud, expecting over $70B net capex this fiscal and plans to raise $40B via debt/equity, including a $20B stock issuance, to fund new data centres for clients like OpenAI, as per reports.

Oracle layoff: Indians employees get hit?

According to BusinessToday report, over 12,000 employees were impacted in India alone” Layoffs started from March 31, 2026, with termination emails around 3 am IST and immediate system access was revoked. According to industry estimates, more than 100,000 technology workers have been laid off globally over the past year amid ongoing restructuring efforts linked to AI adoption and changing business priorities.