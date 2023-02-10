Oppo Reno 8T 5G goes on sale in India with offers on Flipkart, check details

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is now available for purchase in India. The new Oppo Reno 8 series smartphone was launched in the country last week and now interested buyers can get the new Oppo Reno 8T 5G from Flipkart, Oppo Store and Mainline Retail Outlets. The new Reno 8T 5G features a curved design and an all-new rear panel that vertically aligns the slightly raised dual-camera module within a decorative strip with rounded ends.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 8T 5G comes with a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth-sensing lens for bokeh in portraits, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. This camera setup also offers a range of features such as Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Dual-View Video for vlogging.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128 of storage. The storage can be expanded through a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space. With Oppo's RAM Expansion technology, users can extend RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100% in under 45 minutes with OPPO’s 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G: Price and offers

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs 29,999. For online customers, an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 is applicable on the smartphone, buyers can also avail up to 10% instant cashback discount on purchasing a Reno 8T 5G through Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank and SBI.