Oppo Reno 8T 5G, for which Ranbir Kapoor tossed a fan’s phone, launching on February 3

Ranbir Kapoor tossing fan's phone for Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

Oppo has announced that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, the newest member of its Reno series, on 3rd February 2023. As per the company, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G offers an improved user experience bolstered by a host of Oppo technologies. For those who are not aware, this is the same phone for which the company partnered with Ranbir Kapoor to make a viral marketing video. As per the teaser image, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G will be exclusively sold in India via Flipkart.

Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G sports a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole for its camera, and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G FHD+ display boasts 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than conventional 8-bit displays that are capable of 16.7 million colours.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is believed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. When it comes to camera, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G appears to have a triple rear camera setup. The camera system is said to comprise of 108MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device will likely have a 16MP camera at front.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to be backed by a 4,800mAh with support for 67W fast charging. The phone will run Android 13 based ColorOS 13 out of the box.