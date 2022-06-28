Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones tipped to launch in India on July 18

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 series India launch is right around the corner. The smartphone manufacturer launched the Oppo Reno 8 series in China back in May and now the company is reportedly gearing up to launch the smartphones for the Indian market. The Oppo Reno 8 series consists of three smartphones - Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8+ and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. As per a report by MySmartPrice, Oppo Chinese smartphone maker is planning on launching at least two models from the Reno 8 series for the Indian market. The report claims that the Oppo Reno 8 models will be launched in India on July 18.

According to the report, the company will launch the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 along with Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India. The report also suggests that the company may also rebrand Oppo Reno 8+ as Oppo Reno 8 Pro for the Indian market. If the report is true, then the Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The Indian variant of Oppo Reno 8 series will also likely feature 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the device is said to come with a 32MP selfie shooter.

As of now, the company has not yet revealed any plans to launch the new smartphone series in India but keeping the success of Oppe Reno series in mind, it can be expected that we may soon see the devices in the Indian market. The new series will succeed the Oppo Reno 7 series that was launched earlier this year.