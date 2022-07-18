Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds India launch today - Watch it live here [Video]

Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds

Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds will be launched in India today (July 18). The company has been teasing the new devices in the country for a while now. The Oppo Reno 8 series, Pad Air tablets and Enco X2 TWS earbuds will be launched at a special “Oppoverse'' event that will begin at 6:00pm IST and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. Although the company has not yet unveiled the devices for the Indian market, it has revealed a few key specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air tablet and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds. To know more about the devices, you can watch the livestream of the event here or you can read our story after the event ends.



Oppo Reno 8 series

The Oppo Reno 8 series is already available in China and the Indian variant of the lineup is rumoured to get different specifications. In India, the Oppo Reno 8 series is said to get two smartphones - Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Although the company has not confirmed any details about the smartphones, reports suggest that the devices will have different chipsets than the Chinese variant. In India, the Oppo Reno 8 series will succeed the Oppo Reno 7 series that was launched earlier this year.

As per the company, the Oppo Reno 8 series comes with MariSilicon X NPU that helps to capture 4K Ultra HDR videos with HDR Fusion and AI Noise Reduction. The devices will also have customised Sony sensors. The company has also confirmed that Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with an aluminium frame, coupled with Gorilla Glass 5. Furthermore, the glass back has been heat-forged. The device weighs 179 gms and is just 7.67mm thin.

Oppo has also revealed that the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be available in two colours—Glazed Green and Glazed Black. The Reno 8 will also be available in two colour options - Shimmering Gold and Shimmering Black.

As per the leaks, the Oppo Reno 8 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. At the rear, the device will get a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The device is said to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Oppo Pad Air

The Oppo Pad Air will be the first ever tablet from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in India. The Oppo Pad Air tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with AI System Booster 2.1. The tablet features a thin body and Sunset Dune 3D texture, and proprietary Oppo Glow to provide a fingerprint-proof, scratch-free cover. The tablet carries the category-first TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification.

The Pad Air runs on ColorOS 12 for tablets. It supports several new features such as multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen to view multiple apps at the same time, dual windows that lets users independently display two levels of pages of the same app on the same screen and four-finger floating window.

Additionally, users can get a Smart Stylus Pen designed by Oppo with the tablet. It supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Oppo Enco X2

The Oppo X2 TWS is a successor to the Enco X true wireless earbuds. It comes with a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and playback audio efficiently. It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio. The Enco X2 supports 45dB depth and 4000Hz width active noise cancellation.