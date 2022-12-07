Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon edition launched in India, check what’s new

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon edition

Oppo has launched a new Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon limited edition smartphone in India today (December 7). The India-only offering will feature the Glazed black variant of Oppo's flagship, Reno 8 Pro 5G. In addition to the Reno 8 Pro, the limited-edition set will feature House of the Dragon-themed accessories including a special phone case, a SIM ejector pin, keychain, phone holder and a special collectable dragon egg.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon edition: Price and availability

Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Set will be available on Flipkart at Rs 45,999 from 13th December 2022. Fans will be able to pre-book the Limited-Edition Set starting 8th December 2022.

Successor series to Game of Thrones, the latest HBO Original House of the Dragon, has found resonance with fans around the globe and in India. The House of the Dragon inspired limited-edition collectable set gives fans a chance to celebrate their love for the universe of the Seven Kingdoms. Also read: How Microsoft plans to compete with Apple and Google with a ‘super app’



Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon edition specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G limited edition device has the same specs as the standard Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G. The device features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes camera, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device has 32MP camera at the front. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery.