Oppo Reno 10x zoom launched: Specifications, price in India, availability, all you need to know

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom smartphone: Taking mobile camera technology to another level, Oppo has launched its new Reno 10x zoom smartphone with a powerful processor and better specifications to race ahead in the mobile technology industry.

Oppo has launched two new phones, standard Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which will be made available through e-commerce sites Amazon India, Flipkart, PayTM mall and Oppo's online store.

The 10x Zoom thing with Oppo new's Reno

Bundled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC processor, Oppo Reno has the capability of 10x zoom, making it interesting, easy for photographers to do and experiment more. The Oppo 10x zoom has been made possible with the use of triple rear camera set-up — 48 megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

It has what the company calls it 10x lossless zoom technology. Plus it has super clear night mode.

Front camera

16-megapixel shooter to get crystal clear selfie memories

Dolby ATMOS sound

As our phones have also become music system in this age, the Oppo Reno 10x zoom will have Dolby ATMOS sound to give you more clarity to play your favourites.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom price in India

Oppo Reno 10x zoom price for 6GB-128gb model starts from Rs 39,990 and one with 8GB-256GB starts from Rs 49,990

Main specifications

Android 9 Pie OS

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

6GB and 8GB RAM with 128 GB and 256GB storage options

6.6-inch AMOLED display, full HD+ resolution, 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio with Gorilla Glass 6

4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support

In-display fingerprint sensor

Availability

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom smartphone will be made available from June 7, 2019.