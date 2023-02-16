Oppo launches new Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone, bigger than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone, Find N2 Flip, at a special event in London, UK on February 15. Equipped with the advanced Flexion Hinge, Oppo Find N2 Flip supports multi-angle FlexForm mode, allowing the screen to be set at any angle between 45-110 degrees. Although many find the Oppo Find N2 Flip similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones due to similar form factor, it is significantly different in terms of design and features. The smartphone is available for pre-order in several countries and in India, the smartphone will be sold via Flipkart.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is bigger than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as it gets a larger 6.8-inch folding display over a new Flexion Hinge for almost invisible crease. Not just a bigger folding display, the new Oppo Find N2 Flip also features a larger outer always-on display that allows users to perform numerous functions. Bigger size also means bigger battery, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Under the hood, the new Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone runs Oppo's ColorOS 13 on top of Android 13. In terms of camera, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary camera and an 8MP fixed-focus ultrawide shooter. For video calls and selfies, it gets a 32MP autofocusing selfie camera.