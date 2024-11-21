As part of its launch strategy, Oppo is offering attractive pre-order incentives such as cashback offers and extended warranties for early buyers

Oppo has today proclaimed the launch of the much-awaited Find X8 series in India, with a flagship Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. The series was launched in China some weeks prior, and this represents one of the few moments when Oppo has officially extended the consumer outreach of luxury smartphones into the global market.

These two phones will be powered by MediaTek's revolutionary Dimensity 9400 chipset, said to be the fastest processor amongst Android devices in the marketplace. The camera systems for both phones were co-developed with Hasselblad, assisting mobile photography with features like AI Telescope Zoom that allow up to 120x zoom capabilities. The camera arrangement includes a plethora of 50MP sensors, aimed at providing a vast resolution of clarity and versatility for the photography enthusiast.

The price of Find X8 starts at around Rs 69,999 for the base model with configurations of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, while the larger configuration of 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage sells for Rs 79,999. The Find X8 Pro will retail for Rs 99,999 for its extreme version that contains 16GB of internal memory and 512GB storage. The two devices will go on sale starting December 3 via multiple retail channels, including OPPO's own e-store and Flipkart.

As part of its launch strategy, Oppo is offering attractive pre-order incentives such as cashback offers and extended warranties for early buyers. With its eye on high-performance and advanced camera technology, the Find X8 series attempts to establish fresh benchmarks for the premium smartphone section, wooing tech-savvy consumers keen on top-tier features and reliability.