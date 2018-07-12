Oppo Find X set to launch in India today at 12:30PM: Watch the live stream here

Oppo will launch the new flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X in India today, at an event in New Delhi. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30PM IST. You can also watch the live stream here:

Oppo will launch the new flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X in India today, at an event in New Delhi. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30PM IST. You can also watch the live stream here:

Last month, Oppo launched the Oppo Find X at an event in Paris. The device is priced at 999 Euros (approximately Rs 78,500) and is available in two color variants - Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

The device sports a shiny back along with curved edges and sans a fingerprint scanner. The company has also introduced a new feature called the O-Face Recognition, which is said to be 20 times safer than fingerprint recognition for unlocking the device.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 256GB which can be further expanded via microSD card.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, the smartphone comes equipped with a 16MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a 20MP f/2.2 secondary sensor. The smartphone also includes a 25MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include USB-Type C port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and GPS. A 3730mAh battery completes the package along with support for VOOC charging technology.