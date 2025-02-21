OPPO Find N5 foldable launched: The Find N5 features a 6.62-inch FHD+ internal screen and an 8.12-inch 2K external display.

OPPO Find N5 foldable launched: OPPO, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has launched Find N5, which it promotes as the 'world’s thinnest phone.' This smartphone boasts the largest inner display among book-style foldable smartphones while maintaining its slim profile when folded. Despite its compact size, it houses a 5,600mAh battery and includes various AI-driven features. Additionally, the Find N5 comes equipped with a camera system developed in collaboration with Swedish optics firm Hasselblad. At a launch event in Singapore, the device was launched for SGD 2,499, which translates to about Rs 1,62,000.

It costs SGD 2,499 for the only 16GB + 512GB storage version of the Oppo Find N5. Cosmic Black and Misty White are the available colour options for the device. Beginning on February 28, it will be sold in Singapore.

ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, powers the dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Find N5. It features a sizable 8.12-inch 2K (2,480 x 2,248 pixel) LTPO AMOLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz and a pixel density of 412 ppi. The inner screen can sustain a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits and has a touch response rate of up to 240 Hz. Additionally, according to the firm, it has obtained the Minimised Crease Certification from TÜV Rheinland. Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protects the screen. The foldable smartphone, on the other hand, features a 6.62-inch 2K (2,616 x 1,140 pixel) AMOLED cover screen with a pixel density of 431 ppi and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The newest book style from Oppo, The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage power the Find N5 smartphone. The device is said to provide a 45 percent boost in AI performance thanks to its Hexagon NPU and second-generation 3nm architecture. It has an Adreno 830 GPU attached.