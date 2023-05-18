Oppo F23 5G goes on sale in India at Rs 24,999: Specifications, features and more

Oppo F23 5G

Oppo F23 5G is now available for purchase in India through the Oppo Store, Amazon, and at mainline retail outlets. The new Oppo F23 5G was launched in India earlier this week as a mid-range smartphone. The device features a triple rear camera setup and gets support for fast charging. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon. The Oppo F23 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 in India and it is available in two colour options - Bold Gold and Cool Black.

The Oppo F23 5G features a 6.72-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz of refresh rate and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via SD card. The F23 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1 out of the box.

It is backed by a 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging that is claimed to charge the phone up to 50% in just 18 minutes, while a 5-minute charge can provide up to 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing. On a full charge, its 5000mAh battery lasts up to 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing.

In terms of camera, the Oppo F23 5G gets a 64MP AI shooter, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP microlens, and a 32MP selfie snapper--backed by proprietary features such as Portrait Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, Selfie HDR, and AI Color Portrait.