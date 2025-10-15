FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

OpenAI's Sam Altman makes BIG decison, says ChatGPT to soon allow erotica for these users

Sam Altman said that users will not be able to view erotica unless they specifically ask for it.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

In a major policy shift, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that ChatGPT will soon allow verified adult users to generate erotic content. However, it remains unclear exactly what material might fall under this permitted erotica. Presently, the popular chatbot prohibits such content in most contexts.

In a tweet, the OpenAI CEO wrote, "In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults." In another post, Altman said that users will not be able to view erotica unless they specifically ask for it. 

Existing versions of ChatGPT

According to Altman, existing versions of ChatGPT were made 'pretty restrictive' to protect users from mental health risks, but that approach made the chatbot 'less useful and enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems.' He added, "Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases."

New version of ChatGPT

Besides the rollout in December, Altman said a new version of ChatGPT will launch in the coming weeks, allowing the chatbot to adopt more distinct personalities -- building on updates in the latest GPT‑4o version. "If you want your ChatGPT to respond in a very human-like way, or use a ton of emoji, or act like a friend, ChatGPT should do it,” he said. “But only if you want it," he said. Last month, OpenAI introduced parental controls that allow parents to link their accounts to their children’s profiles and customise the responses they receive from the chatbot.

 

