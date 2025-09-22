OpenAI's Sam Altman sounds alarm on jobs most at risk from AI: 'I’m confident that a lot of...'

IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders
TECHNOLOGY
With artificial intelligence taking over jobs, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made bold predictions about jobs at risk. According to Altman, the AI will significantly impact the workforce, beginning with replacing professionals in customer service jobs. He believes that customer service representatives are more susceptible to automation. "I'm confident that a lot of current customer support that happens over a phone or computer, those people will lose their jobs, and that'll be better done by an AI," he said on a recent episode of The Tucker Carlson Show.
