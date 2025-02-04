Altman said that he hoped to partner with Jony Ive, a former chief design officer for Apple, on the project. The device is anticipated to harness the power of generative AI, potentially revolutionizing the smartphone industry and surpassing traditional mobile devices.

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman has started working on another innovative project. As the global technology in artificial intelligence develops and innovators move beyond ChatGPT, Sam Altman is considering developing an artificial intelligence-based device, an innovation that once comes out can potentially disrupt smartphone industry.

Talking to Nikkei Asia, Altman said that he hoped to partner with Jony Ive, a former chief design officer for Apple, on the project. The device is anticipated to harness the power of generative AI, potentially revolutionizing the smartphone industry and surpassing traditional mobile devices.

How AI powered device can change the fate of smartphones

Talking more about this innovative device, Altman said that the upcoming AI-powered device is expected to utilize generative AI to streamline complex interactions, surpassing the capabilities of current smartphone software. By focusing on voice commands and intuitive interfaces, rather than traditional touchscreens and manual inputs, this innovative technology aims to create a more natural and effortless user experience.

Sharing his plans, Altman said that “we hope to do it in partnership”. This approach has the potential to make technology interactions more intuitive, efficient, and accessible, enhancing overall user experience.

According to reports on the project, this innovative device may abandon conventional smartphone designs, possibly even removing screens entirely. It could revolutionize the way we interact with digital content, introducing a novel and groundbreaking interface.

After over a year in development, this project has garnered significant funding and support from prominent investors. The initiative aligns with OpenAI's overarching goal of seamlessly integrating AI into daily life. With Ive's design expertise on board, we can anticipate a product that masterfully balances functionality with sleek, cutting-edge aesthetics.

Jony Ive is the visionary designer behind some of Apple's most legendary creations, such as the 1998 iMac, the game-changing iPhone, and the stunning Apple Park campus.

Earlier, reports suggested Tang Tan, head of the iPhone and Apple Watch design team, were headed to LoveFrom, Jony Ive’s new design company. If reports are to be believed, Sam Altman, the revolutionary behind AI, Jony Ive, with years of experience in design in Apple and Tang Tan, who revolutionised how Apple’s device look and work in a specific way, may successfully disrupt the smartphone technology and industry and might replace the need for phones altogether after the industry saw a revolution with the introduction of the iPhone in 2007.

