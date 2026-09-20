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TECHNOLOGY

OpenAI Hacked? Meet Indian-origin trio who used Anthropic's Claude to breach its systems

Three researchers of Indian origin from Hacktron AI utilised Anthropic's Claude to test OpenAI's systems through an authorised bug bounty challenge. Within 72 hours, they accessed employee accounts and private GitHub repositories.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 10:25 PM IST

OpenAI Hacked? Meet Indian-origin trio who used Anthropic's Claude to breach its systems
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In July, three Indian-origin cybersecurity researchers used Anthropic's Claude to hack into OpenAI's systems in an authorised security test. The researchers used Claude to help exploit a software flaw, eventually gaining access to OpenAI employee accounts and a way into the company's private GitHub environment.

Simply put, the researchers were looking for security flaws in OpenAI's systems as part of its bug-bounty programme. They found one and used Claude to help exploit it. The three researchers were Harsh Jaiswal, Mohan Pedhapati and Rahul Maini, from cybersecurity startup Hacktron AI.

According to the report by WSJ, the entire experiment took less than 72 hours, from finding the first vulnerability to gaining access to an OpenAI private repository. These researchers reportedly spent less than $3,000 (around Rs 2.5 lakh) on AI tokens during the test, and OpenAI later fixed the vulnerabilities and paid the team a $6,500 (around Rs 5.5 lakh) bug bounty.

Who are these three researchers?

The three researchers are Mohan Pedhapati, Harsh Jaiswal and Rahul Maini, who all work at cybersecurity startup Hacktron AI.

Mohan Pedhapati is the CTO and co-founder of Hacktron AI. He studied computer science at RGUKT Nuzvid from 2015 to 2021 and previously worked at Cure53 and Electrovolt Infosec.

Harsh Jaiswal is a co-founder of Hacktron AI and a vulnerability researcher with more than 10 years of experience. He previously worked at Project Discovery, Zomato and Cure53 and has found flaws in Apple, PayPal and GitHub.

Rahul Maini is a vulnerability researcher at Hacktron AI with experience at Cobalt, Synack Red Team, HackerOne and Bugcrowd. He studied at Bharati Vidyapeeth, Delhi from 2015 to 2019.

How did they hack OpenAI using Claude?

These three researchers were testing OpenAI's systems for security flaws as part of its bug-bounty programme when they found a vulnerability in the company's public community forum. The flaw was linked to the way the forum handled certain image files and could allow someone to run code on the forum's server.

The team then used Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude to help investigate the vulnerability and develop a working exploit. Claude helped with writing, debugging and adapting the exploit. The researchers also found another weakness that allowed them to use login tokens to access OpenAI employee accounts, giving them a path into the company's private GitHub environment through an employee's Codex account.

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