OpenAI Ditches Nvidia? ChatGPT maker to develop its own AI Chips in partnership with....

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is reportedly set to make a bold move to mass-produce its own AI chips, aimed at reducing dependence on Nvidia, which currently dominates 80 per cent of the AI chip market.

According to Reuters, OpenAI will collaborate with semiconductor giant Broadcom in developing its proprietary AI chips, which focus primarily on training AI models. The mass production of its own chips is expected to be shipped as early as next year, though they will initially be deployed within OpenAI’s own infrastructure rather than sold to third parties.



OpenAI to ditch Nvidia?

Though OpenAI hasn't made any official announcement, Broadcom’s chief executive, Hock Tan, confirmed that the firm was collaborating with customers to build AI accelerators. Even though he did not identify specific partners, he revealed that one client had recently placed production orders. “Last quarter, one of these prospects released production orders to Broadcom. We now expect the outlook for fiscal 2026 AI revenue to improve significantly from what we had indicated last quarter,” said Tan, as reported by Reuters.



Under Richard Ho, who previously worked at Google's AI chip division, the OpenAI chip design team has grown to 40 engineers, working with Broadcom to create a more powerful processor, as per reports. They will manufacture the chip using advanced 3-nanometer process technology. The tech giant plans to finalise its first custom chip design this year and start mass production in 2026.



How will OpenAI benefit?

If OpenAI potentially succeed in developing its own AI chips, it would significantly impact the market, positioning the company as a strong competitor to Nvidia in the AI hardware segment. It would allow the company to reduce reliance on Nvidia and negotiate better pricing, and create new revenue streams. It could diversify AI hardware, encouraging innovation and competition in AI chip design. It will give the company greater negotiating leverage with cloud providers and chip suppliers.