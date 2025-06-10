The issue peaked around 3 pm IST, according to Downdetector. Several ChatGPT users reported the issue on X.

ChatGPT down: Several ChatGPT users reported on Tuesday that they were unable to use the AI chatbot on both the mobile app and on the web. The issue was reported around 12 pm IST today, but it peaked around 3 pm IST, according to Downdetector. According to the website, 88 per cent issues have been reported regarding the ChatGPT web app. Only 8 per cent users have reportedly shared issues with the mobile app, only 3 per cent about the API.

One error message read "Please check your connection and try again. If this issue persists please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com." Others have reported a reply that says: "Hmm.. something seems to have gone wrong." Several ChatGPT users reported the issue on X. One user wrote, 'No model is working'. At the time of writing the story, there was no communication from OpenAI on the cause of the outage.

Why is ChatGPT down, now I must use my brain —Nipho (@Nipho_perfect) June 10, 2025

me and my friends when chatgpt is down and we have forgotten how to talk to eachother anymore #ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/EpjDUrvJ5M June 10, 2025

Sigh. Apparently ChatGPT is down. pic.twitter.com/tUeUkCdePX — Vijish Madhavan (@Vijish68859437) June 10, 2025