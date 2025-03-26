OpenAI has launched its highly advanced image generation technology and built it into GPT-4o. The AI users now will be able to generate minutely detailed images that are more realistic and that has been made easy.

OpenAI has been making evolutions ever since it started expanding the boundaries of artificial intelligence beyond the edge and creating a whole new level of technology. In its latest move, it has launched its highly advanced image generation technology and built it into GPT-4o. The AI users now will be able to generate minutely detailed images that are more realistic and that has been made easy.

The new image generation tool can create the most complex images, ones which can contain infographics, a comic type and can even create texts inside images. With this, the new tool has loaded the new model with ever-evolving tech.

The official X handle of the tech company announced that the new image generation tool can create and customize images as simply as users chat with the GPT-4o. “just describe what you need, including any specifics like aspect ratio, exact colors using hex codes, or a transparent background,” the post read. The post further said that the new ChatGPT-4o can “create or transform images into a variety of styles.”

What all ChatGPT-4o's image generation tool can do?

OpenAI said that ChatGPT-4o' ability can merge symbols with any type of imagery and this “turns image generation into a tool for visual communication.” It further said, “You can refine images through natural conversation. GPT‑4o can build upon images and text in chat context, ensuring consistency throughout. For example, if you’re designing a video game character, the character’s appearance remains coherent across multiple iterations as you refine and experiment.”

Creators like educators, designers and other people who need exact visual imagery to go in their projects or works can take major advantage of this. With GPT-4o users can create posters, graphics or illustrated stories with text which is clear. With the new image generation tool one can do a lot more than just creating images. Images can be generated with multiple objects, precise colours, accurate and intricate details. This has made the new AI model of ChatGPT more advanced and powerful.

Users can even study pictures that they upload in the new model. Users just have to provide reference images, and the new AI model can accordingly create pictures according to the reference provided. The GPT-4o model can even analyse historical and cultural images by “seamlessly integrating their details into its context to inform image generation.”

OpenAI further said, “GPT‑4o’s image generation follows detailed prompts with attention to detail. While other systems struggle with ~5-8 objects, GPT‑4o can handle up to 10-20 different objects. The tighter binding of objects to their traits and relations allows for better control.”

OpenAI has called its 4o model smarter and more efficient as it “links its knowledge between text and images.”

How is GPT-4o’s image generation accessible?

From March 25, OpenAI has rolled its new tool to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users. Companies and educational users will be able to access this tool soon and developers can use the API in the next few weeks.

GPT‑4o image generation excels at accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context—including transforming uploaded images or using them as visual inspiration.