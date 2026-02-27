FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Technology

TECHNOLOGY

ChatGPT may soon launch 'Naughty Chats' feature for adult conversations; here's all you need to know

Once enabled, the feature would let ChatGPT reply in a more "spicy" way, but only if the user explicitly asks for it, as per the report. For this feature, OpenAI plans to enforce a strict age verification process to prevent people below the age of 18 from accessing it.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

ChatGPT may soon launch 'Naughty Chats' feature for adult conversations; here's all you need to know
There is no word from OpenAI about the launch of such a feature as yet.
OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT may soon get a new feature called 'Naughty Chats', a report says. The new option will allow users to engage in more adult-themed conversations with robust age verification standards in place. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature was spotted in a fresh version of the ChatGPT app, where a line of code points to a new toggle that adult users could turn on.

Once enabled, the feature would let ChatGPT reply in a more "spicy" way, but only if the user explicitly asks for it, as per the report. For this feature, OpenAI plans to enforce a strict age verification process to prevent people below the age of 18 from accessing it. And if the platform cannot properly determine a user's age, it will automatically treat them as an under-18 person. In such cases, users may be required to verify their age through additional steps, which will likely involve a third-party service, the report said.

Presently, ChatGPT has stringent rules about blocking of explicit or sexual content. If the said feature is rolled out, it would mark a significant shift in how AI engages in certain types of conversations. However, it should be noted that the feature is still under development. Tech companies often test tools in app updates, but not all of them are eventually cleared for public release. There is no word from OpenAI about the launch of such a feature as yet.

