O' Romeo box office collection Day 3: India vs Pakistan match dented Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's film, drops on Sunday, yet scores their biggest...
Gold, silver prices today, February 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman bets on India’s potential as ‘Al leader’, says ‘have all Ingredients’
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of India AI Impact Summit 2026; check major routes to avoid
Former US President Barack Obama calls out Donald Trump's 'clown show', says most Americans disapprove of White House rhetoric
'Release Imran Khan, arrest this XI': Funny memes flood social media after India crush Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8
Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post
From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his favourite IND vs PAK T20 World Cup moments
Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and other cricketers demand urgent medical attention as former Pakistan PM loses 85% vision
TECHNOLOGY
CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman has described India as a potential "full-stack Al leader" and announced plans to expand the company's presence and partnerships in the country.
CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman has described India as a potential "full-stack Al leader" and announced plans to expand the company's presence and partnerships in the country.
His remarks come ahead of the Global Al Impact Summit 2026, which begins on February 16 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. In a media article, Altman said India has become OpenAI's second-largest user base globally, after the United States.
He revealed that India now has 100 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, with the country also having the largest number of student users worldwide.
India ranks fourth globally in the adoption of Prism, OpenAI's free tool for scientific research and LaTeX-based collaboration.
Altman said OpenAl is committed to building AI "in India, with India, and for India." He noted that the company has made its tools available for free to ensure access regardless of income, education or familiarity with technology.
Last year, OpenAI opened its first office in Delhi and plans to further expand its footprint this year.
He also shared that more than 200 nonprofit leaders across four Indian cities were recently trained to use ChatGPT to increase their impact and efficiency.
The OpenAI chief said he will be visiting India next week and hinted at new partnerships with the Government to widen access to Al and its benefits.
He outlined a three-part strategy to ensure AI reaches the grassroots. According to him, AI progress depends on "Access," meaning tools must be available to everyone; "Adoption," which involves integrating Al into schools, clinics and small businesses; and "Agency," which empowers people with the confidence and skills to use AI effectively for decision-making and innovation.
(IANS inputs)