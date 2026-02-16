FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman bets on India’s potential as ‘Al leader’, says ‘have all Ingredients’

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman has described India as a potential "full-stack Al leader" and announced plans to expand the company's presence and partnerships in the country.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 06:59 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman has described India as a potential "full-stack Al leader" and announced plans to expand the company's presence and partnerships in the country.

His remarks come ahead of the Global Al Impact Summit 2026, which begins on February 16 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. In a media article, Altman said India has become OpenAI's second-largest user base globally, after the United States.

He revealed that India now has 100 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, with the country also having the largest number of student users worldwide.

India ranks fourth globally in the adoption of Prism, OpenAI's free tool for scientific research and LaTeX-based collaboration.

Altman said OpenAl is committed to building AI "in India, with India, and for India." He noted that the company has made its tools available for free to ensure access regardless of income, education or familiarity with technology.

Last year, OpenAI opened its first office in Delhi and plans to further expand its footprint this year.

He also shared that more than 200 nonprofit leaders across four Indian cities were recently trained to use ChatGPT to increase their impact and efficiency.

The OpenAI chief said he will be visiting India next week and hinted at new partnerships with the Government to widen access to Al and its benefits.

He outlined a three-part strategy to ensure AI reaches the grassroots. According to him, AI progress depends on "Access," meaning tools must be available to everyone; "Adoption," which involves integrating Al into schools, clinics and small businesses; and "Agency," which empowers people with the confidence and skills to use AI effectively for decision-making and innovation.

(IANS inputs)

