Open AI's latest GPT 5 model unveiled: Know key features, how it is different from GPT-4?

TECHNOLOGY
OpenAI has introduced its most advanced artificial intelligence model, GPT-5, claiming to be smarter and more useful than its predecessor, GPT-4. Know key features here:
OpenAI has finally unveiled its most advanced artificial intelligence model, GPT-5, claiming to be smarter and more useful than its predecessor, GPT-4. The new model offers the best of ChatGPT in one unified experience, with more accurate answers, marking a significant upgrade over previous models.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman introduced GPT-5 describing it as a ‘generally intelligent’ model that's smarter, faster, and more useful than its predecessors. Altman touted the upgrade to GPT-5 as moving from a pixelated screen to Retina display clarity. According to him, the model offers ‘PhD-level’ expertise on various topics.
What is new in GPT-5?
The GPT-5 delivers expert-level detailed answers across domains with 65 per cent fewer false or misleading statements than GPT-4. It offers safe completions for tricky prompts and helpful answers within safety limits instead of outright refusal.
GPT-5 can allocate extra computing power to tackle complex problems in real-time, especially on challenging math, reasoning, and coding tasks. This feature allows GPT-5 to have deeper reasoning, enhancing performance on challenging queries. It lets GPT-5 ‘pause and reason’, providing more accurate and reliable answers.