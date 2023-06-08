'Only a select few employees...': Apple CEO Tim Cook on OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared his thoughts on the artificial intelligence chatbox, ChatGPT, highlighting both his enthusiasm and concerns about the technology. During an interview with Good Morning America, Cook expressed his excitement about OpenAI's ChatGPT but also stressed the need for caution in its adoption. While other tech company CEOs readily embrace this technology, Cook takes a more measured approach.

According to a report from Wall Street General, Apple has imposed limitations on the use of ChatGPT due to privacy concerns. The company recently announced that only a select few employees would have permission to utilize the chatbot.

Interestingly, ChatGPT itself raises concerns about the future of chatbots. When questioned about the chatbot, Cook acknowledged Apple's utilization of AI and expressed his enthusiasm for its potential. He emphasized the unique abilities of Artificial Intelligence but also underscored the importance of considerations like ethical AI, combating misinformation, and implementing proper regulations. Cook believes that responsible regulation is necessary, as the growth of companies using this technology will undoubtedly present challenges that need to be addressed.

In contrast to tech giants like Microsoft and Google, Apple CEO Tim Cook advocates for a cautious and measured approach to AI adoption. While companies like Google and Microsoft embrace AI wholeheartedly, Apple promotes a more restrained implementation of the technology. Cook's statements reveal his personal excitement about AI while emphasizing Apple's intention to use it responsibly and with restraint.

