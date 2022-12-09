OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro with smartwatch connectivity, 4K UHD display launched at Rs 39,999

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro joins the brand’s line-up under the Y Series TVs segment.

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro smart TV in India. The all-new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is the latest addition to the brand’s line-up under the Y Series TVs segment. Equipped with a bigger 138 cm 4K display, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is packed with a host of smart features. The new smart TV variant will be available at Rs 39,999 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and all major offline partner stores.



Powered by Android TV 10.0, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is packed with features which include a 4K UHD display. The TV gets OnePlus’s signature bezel-less design. Equipped with full-range speakers of up to 24W output, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro comes with a well-balanced sound profile. The new product also offers a plethora of entertainment content with OxygenPlay 2.0.

In addition to the features listed above, users of the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV. The TV allows users to use their smartphone as a remote control for their TV. Users can pair up to five devices at the same time.

Users can also use their OnePlus Watch to turn on and off their OnePlus TV once they have connected with a single click. When the OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature will switch off the OnePlus TV immediately. Users can also use a single click on their wrist to browse through content, manage the TV volume, and change other settings.