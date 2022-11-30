Search icon
OnePlus to launch new monitors in India on December 12, check details

OnePlus will launch two monitors, namely OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

OnePlus ventured into the smart TV industry in 2019.

OnePlus will launch a new range of monitors in India on December 12. With the new monitors, OnePlus will enter into a new product segment. As revealed by the company, the OnePlus monitors will offer a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience. OnePlus will launch two monitors, namely OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24.

The OnePlus monitors’ design is claimed to meet the unique needs of diverse categories of users whether they are at work or play. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 caters to the premium segment offering superior display and performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 will be available in a 27-inch screen size. 

On the other hand, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 serves as a mid-range product offering a series of great features at an accessible price point, making it an incredibly convenient choice of monitor for everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 will be available in 24-inch screen size.

OnePlus ventured into the smart TV industry in 2019. Owing to the positive response from its India community and consumers, the brand recently emerged among the top three smart TV brands in India in Q2 2022 as per Counterpoint Research report, registering 123% YoY growth in the first half of the year.

Addressing the announcement, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, shared, “Since our inception, we have grown to become one of the most loved technology brands in India owing to the burdenless user experience and fast and smooth performance of our products.  Now, we are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus product portfolio, the OnePlus monitors. We are positive that it will deliver the signature OnePlus experience to our community.”

