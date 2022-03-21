OnePlus to launch new 10 Pro smartphone - Check launch date, specifications

The Chinese smartphone company OnePlus recently released a teaser of its new model OnePlus10 Pro which is set to release in late March across the globe. However, the phone was launched in China in January 2022.

The company took to Twitter to share the teaser. The caption read, "Something powerful is coming!

Also Read | Xiaomi launches new Redmi 10 in India: Know prices, specs and features

Take a look at the specifications:

- The phones come with a dual SIM slot with a display of 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display

- In terms of memory, the phone offers 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

- The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor, Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm), Android 12.1, ColorOS 12.1 Chipset

- The camera comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 lens for ultra-wide photography

- The phone comes with a Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

- The Oneplus 10 Pro also comes with Fast charging 80W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging and USB Power Delivery.