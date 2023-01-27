OnePlus to bring surprise for Indian fans at February 7 event and it is not OnePlus 11

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus smart TV on February 7. Ahead of the launch, almost every detail about the upcoming OnePlus devices has been revealed; however, the company has revealed that it is bringing a big surprise for Indian customers. At the Cloud 11 event on February 7, OnePlus will also be launching its first Android tablet, OnePlus Pad, in India. The company has shared the teased image of the upcoming tablet in Halo Green colour and OnePlus fans are desperately waiting for its debut. As per OnePlus, the OnePlus Pad ‘blends the vibrancy of life with the vastness of space.’

OnePlus Pad: What to expect

Although OnePlus has not officially shared any detail about the upcoming tablet, leakers have shared what buyers can expect. If reports are to be believed, the OnePlus Pad comes with an aluminum alloy body and cambered body with 12.4-inch full HD+ OLED display. At the rear, the tablet appears to sport a single rear camera that is believed to have a 13MP sensor. For video calls and selfies, the OnePlus Pad will likely have a 5MP camera at the front.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad will be reportedly powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet is believed to be backed by a 10,090 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.