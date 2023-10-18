Headlines

Restart: Vikrant Massey toils hard to rewrite his story in latest track from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail

OnePlus Open foldable phone launching in India tomorrow, design teased

Viral video: Fearless monkey emerges victorious in intense battle against king cobra, watch

US President Biden lands in Israel amid Israel-Hamas war

Meet man, an Indian, who owns house bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, he belongs to…

5 symptoms, side-effects of too much Vitamin D

Alzheimer's disease: 7 early signs of dementia

6 questions parents must ask teachers during parent-teacher meeting

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon's geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

OnePlus Open foldable phone launching in India tomorrow, design teased

OnePlus’s iconic Alert Slider also makes its way to a foldable smartphone for the first time on the OnePlus Open.

Technology

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

OnePlus Open, company’s first foldable phone will be launched tomorrow (October 19). The OnePlus claims that it has spared no expense in the development of this foldable. The company has revealed that it has invested heavily in mechanical design and material-component choices of the phone. The biggest breakthrough among these optimizations can be found in the hinge. Following extensive research and testing, an improved Flexion or “water-drop”-shaped, pressure relieving hinge that involve a single-spine architecture was implemented on the OnePlus Open. 

This integrated solution has attributed to a massive reduction of components required to just 69 parts, compared to the 100-or-so components typically required for standard folding hinge designs. The phone also uses Sony LYTIA-T808 image sensor that headlines the company’s LTYIA sensor series. Adopted by a foldable phone for the first time, this camera sensor boasts Sony’s "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel” technology (also known as “Pixel Stacked”) where light adsorption-retention structure was redesigned from ground up, allowing for doubling the light captured and stored for conversion (full well capacity) despite a relative smaller sensor size.

While the inevitable screen crease is often seen as one of the biggest drawbacks among foldables today, the OnePlus Open claims to have attained drastic reduction in visibility of the crease through carefully orchestrated pressure relief applied to the millimeter-sized bend of the main display. 

OnePlus’s iconic Alert Slider also makes its way to a foldable smartphone for the first time on the OnePlus Open. Several optimizations have been made to the design and architecture of the slider to ensure it fits the new compact form without losing any of its functionality. Firstly, the external size of the Alert Slider button has been increased, and its position in the middle frame has been adjusted to make it more convenient for one-handed operation. 

