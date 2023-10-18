OnePlus Open foldable phone launching in India tomorrow, design teased

OnePlus’s iconic Alert Slider also makes its way to a foldable smartphone for the first time on the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Open, company’s first foldable phone will be launched tomorrow (October 19). The OnePlus claims that it has spared no expense in the development of this foldable. The company has revealed that it has invested heavily in mechanical design and material-component choices of the phone. The biggest breakthrough among these optimizations can be found in the hinge. Following extensive research and testing, an improved Flexion or “water-drop”-shaped, pressure relieving hinge that involve a single-spine architecture was implemented on the OnePlus Open.

This integrated solution has attributed to a massive reduction of components required to just 69 parts, compared to the 100-or-so components typically required for standard folding hinge designs. The phone also uses Sony LYTIA-T808 image sensor that headlines the company’s LTYIA sensor series. Adopted by a foldable phone for the first time, this camera sensor boasts Sony’s "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel” technology (also known as “Pixel Stacked”) where light adsorption-retention structure was redesigned from ground up, allowing for doubling the light captured and stored for conversion (full well capacity) despite a relative smaller sensor size.

While the inevitable screen crease is often seen as one of the biggest drawbacks among foldables today, the OnePlus Open claims to have attained drastic reduction in visibility of the crease through carefully orchestrated pressure relief applied to the millimeter-sized bend of the main display.

OnePlus’s iconic Alert Slider also makes its way to a foldable smartphone for the first time on the OnePlus Open. Several optimizations have been made to the design and architecture of the slider to ensure it fits the new compact form without losing any of its functionality. Firstly, the external size of the Alert Slider button has been increased, and its position in the middle frame has been adjusted to make it more convenient for one-handed operation.