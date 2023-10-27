Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Technology

Technology

OnePlus Open, company’s most expensive phone, goes on sale India with Rs 10000 off

As part of the Open Sale, users can avail benefits of up to Rs 10,000. Users can exchange their current phones and get an exciting additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on select devices.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

OnePlus’ foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, is going on sale in India today. Starting October 27th, the OnePlus Open will be available to Indian consumers at an attractive price of Rs 1,39,999. Users can purchase the OnePlus Open through multiple channels, including OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Amazon.in, and Select Partner Stores. As part of the Open Sale, users can avail benefits of up to Rs 10,000. Users can exchange their current phones and get an exciting additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on select devices. Along with it, users can also avail an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on purchase via ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, and OneCard. 

OnePlus Open features a 6.31-inch cover screen with an aspect ratio of 20:09. With a peak brightness of 2800 nits, the 120Hz cover screen also boasts a high brightness mode (HBM) of up to 1400 nits. The phone gets a 7.82-inch 2K 120Hz fluid AMOLED ProXDR main display that boasts an 89.6% screen-to-body ratio. On compatibility, the Open supports Dolby Vision video playback for more ultra-immersive modern entertainment.

Under the hood, the new OnePlus Open Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 read-only memory (ROM). This is accompanied by a large 4,805mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging that charge up the battery on the OnePlus Open (from 1-100%) in approximately 42 minutes.

OnePlus Open features a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony LYTIA-T808 “Pixel Stacked” primary camera with OIS, complemented by a 64MP periscope telephoto with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle camera with AutoFocus. Rear cameras aside, the Open also comes with two selfie cameras – a 20MP sensor on the main display and a 32MP camera on cover screen.

