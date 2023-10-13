Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: know some amazing offers about home decor in this festive season

‘Top Secret- Arabic document’: Hamas’ documents with detailed maps, routes to attack Israel recovered

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI at 159

How Virtual Voice Assistants can benefit businesses in 2023 — Talking with industry leader Ashlesha Kadam

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj takes the 'RRR route' to Oscars, makers submit film as independent entry to Academy

10 highest totals made in IND vs PAK match 

7 early signs of Parkinson's disease

Inside pics of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Rs 173-crore Delhi house

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Technology

OnePlus Open, brand’s first foldable phone, confirmed to launch in India on October 19

Although OnePlus has not officially revealed the design or specs of the upcoming foldable phone, tipsters have shared what the buyers can expect from the OnePlus Open.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its first flagship foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open on October 19 in Mumbai. The OnePlus Open launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST on October 19 and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. The OnePlus Open will feature a clashshell like design as seen on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones. Although OnePlus has not officially revealed the design or specs of the upcoming foldable phone, tipsters have shared what the buyers can expect from the OnePlus Open. Take a look at the tweet below for more information.
 

 

“The OnePlus Open is the dream smartphone, set to break the compromise between display technology, imaging performance, and weight that has become the status quo for existing foldable devices,” said by Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. “

Inheriting OnePlus’s signature fast and smooth experience, plus its elegant, lightweight, and slim design, alongside an imperceptible screen crease, unprecedented imaging performance, efficient software, and premium quality, the OnePlus Open will redefine the concept of foldable smartphones by delivering all-round flagship-level experiences that push the limits of current foldable smartphones and take the standard of foldables to the next level.” he added.

