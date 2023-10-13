OnePlus Open, brand’s first foldable phone, confirmed to launch in India on October 19

Although OnePlus has not officially revealed the design or specs of the upcoming foldable phone, tipsters have shared what the buyers can expect from the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its first flagship foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open on October 19 in Mumbai. The OnePlus Open launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST on October 19 and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. The OnePlus Open will feature a clashshell like design as seen on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones. Although OnePlus has not officially revealed the design or specs of the upcoming foldable phone, tipsters have shared what the buyers can expect from the OnePlus Open. Take a look at the tweet below for more information.



More details about OnePlus OPEN :



7.82” QHD+ 120Hz BOE display

1440Hz PWM | 2800nits

5.8mm | 11.7mm (closed)

239g weight

48MP (LYT808) Main Camera

64MP (OV64B) Periscope

3x Optical | 6x Lossless Zoom

No wireless charging

OxygenOS Fold | Android 13 pic.twitter.com/Oft2A5ezsU — Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) October 13, 2023

“The OnePlus Open is the dream smartphone, set to break the compromise between display technology, imaging performance, and weight that has become the status quo for existing foldable devices,” said by Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. “

Inheriting OnePlus’s signature fast and smooth experience, plus its elegant, lightweight, and slim design, alongside an imperceptible screen crease, unprecedented imaging performance, efficient software, and premium quality, the OnePlus Open will redefine the concept of foldable smartphones by delivering all-round flagship-level experiences that push the limits of current foldable smartphones and take the standard of foldables to the next level.” he added.