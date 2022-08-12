Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

OnePlus Nord Watch renders leaked ahead of launch, here’s what we know

OnePlus Nord watch is rumored to be coming with five variations and two different styles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

OnePlus Nord Watch renders leaked ahead of launch, here’s what we know
OnePlus Nord Watch renders leaked ahead of launch, here’s what we know

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new budget-friendly wearable smartwatch called the OnePlus Nord Watch. Ahead of the unveiling, some information is being made public about the purported OnePlus Nord Watch. According to the most recent rumours, there will be five variations and two different styles available for the new OnePlus Nord Watch. 

According to GSM Arena, the watch will be available in two shapes: rectangular and round. While the circular option will come in three variations, the rectangular option will only have two. The renders depict a circular watch with two buttons on the right side and a big bezel around the display along with another two-button variant without the said bezel. The third circular device will come with just one button without the bezel.

The screen resolutions are also revealed with circular models with 240 x 240 pixels and 390 x 390 pixels As for the rectangular iterations, they both show a single button on the right and the design of the lungs is the only thing that sets them apart. The rectangular Nord Watch would come with either 240 x 280px or 368 x 448px. The story concludes with some hazy predictions on the pricing, which will probably be in the range of INR 5,000, and several screenshots from the rectangular user interface.

(with inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Buying houses in Gautam Buddh Nagar gets expensive; here's why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.