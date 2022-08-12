OnePlus Nord Watch renders leaked ahead of launch, here’s what we know

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new budget-friendly wearable smartwatch called the OnePlus Nord Watch. Ahead of the unveiling, some information is being made public about the purported OnePlus Nord Watch. According to the most recent rumours, there will be five variations and two different styles available for the new OnePlus Nord Watch.

According to GSM Arena, the watch will be available in two shapes: rectangular and round. While the circular option will come in three variations, the rectangular option will only have two. The renders depict a circular watch with two buttons on the right side and a big bezel around the display along with another two-button variant without the said bezel. The third circular device will come with just one button without the bezel.

The screen resolutions are also revealed with circular models with 240 x 240 pixels and 390 x 390 pixels As for the rectangular iterations, they both show a single button on the right and the design of the lungs is the only thing that sets them apart. The rectangular Nord Watch would come with either 240 x 280px or 368 x 448px. The story concludes with some hazy predictions on the pricing, which will probably be in the range of INR 5,000, and several screenshots from the rectangular user interface.

(with inputs from ANI)