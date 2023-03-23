Search icon
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 to launch in India on April 4

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will launch at ‘Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’ will be an online launch event on 4 April 7:00PM IST, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 to launch in India on April 4
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Global technology brand OnePlus today announced the date for its next launch event, confirming that it will reveal OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 on 4 April at an event called ‘Larger than life - A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’. 

According to the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G combines OnePlus’ signature ‘Fast and Smooth Experience’ with a design built to stand out from the crowd, including the fresh new Pastel Lime colour and simple yet two-circle camera layout. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also follows on from the success of its predecessors and will pack elevated key features into an affordable package. 

‘Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’ will be an online launch event on 4 April 7:00PM IST, 2023.

