OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched in India at Rs 2,299, OnePlus’ most affordable TWS earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds CE

Ahead of OnePlus 10T launch, OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE is the brand’s most affordable TWS earbuds in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE boasts a refreshing new design, and great battery life with super-fast charging. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE is the second TWS earbuds with Nord moniker in India after the OnePlus Nord Buds that were launched in April 2022. The Nord Buds CE are equipped with 13.4mm titanium dynamic drivers claimed to deliver a powerful sound. As per the company, the buds feature a special closed-tube design that boosts the booming bass up to 3dB. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE comes with four EQ modes - Bass, Serenade, Balanced and Gentle.

In India, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE will go on sale on August 4, 12PM at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE will be available at Rs 2299. The two available colors are Misty Grey and Moonlight white.

The Nord Buds CE’s battery is claimed to last for up to 4.5 hours with the buds and 20 hours with the charging case. If you’re running low on battery, fast charging in 10 minutes allows you to get 81 minutes of listening time. The TWS earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and have ultra-low latency as low as 94 ms. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE also comes with a special Game Mode for gaming scenarios, which can be switched automatically with three taps on the headset. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE Buds are IPX4 rated against water and sweat.