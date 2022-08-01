Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched in India at Rs 2,299, OnePlus’ most affordable TWS earbuds

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE is the second TWS earbuds with Nord moniker in India after the OnePlus Nord Buds that were launched in April 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched in India at Rs 2,299, OnePlus’ most affordable TWS earbuds
OnePlus Nord Buds CE

Ahead of OnePlus 10T launch, OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE is the brand’s most affordable TWS earbuds in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE boasts a refreshing new design, and great battery life with super-fast charging. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE is the second TWS earbuds with Nord moniker in India after the OnePlus Nord Buds that were launched in April 2022. The Nord Buds CE are equipped with 13.4mm titanium dynamic drivers claimed to deliver a powerful sound. As per the company, the buds feature a special closed-tube design that boosts the booming bass up to 3dB. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE comes with four EQ modes - Bass, Serenade, Balanced and Gentle.

In India, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE will go on sale on August 4, 12PM  at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE will be available at Rs 2299. The two available colors are Misty Grey and Moonlight white.

The Nord Buds CE’s battery is claimed to last for up to 4.5 hours with the buds and 20 hours with the charging case. If you’re running low on battery, fast charging in 10 minutes allows you to get 81 minutes of listening time. The TWS earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and have ultra-low latency as low as 94 ms. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE also comes with a special Game Mode for gaming scenarios, which can be switched automatically with three taps on the headset. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE Buds are IPX4 rated against water and sweat. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.