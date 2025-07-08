OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launched in India at starting prices of Rs….; sales begin from...

OnePlus launched the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 in India with Android 15, 50MP cameras, large batteries, 80W fast charging, and powerful chips.

OnePlus launched two new smartphones in India on Tuesday — the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5. Both devices come with Android 15 out of the box and introduce some impressive new features, including the programmable Plus Key, which replaces the alert slider seen on older models. These phones also come with strong camera setups, large batteries, and 80W fast charging.

Pricing and Availability in India

The OnePlus Nord 5 starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM models are priced at Rs. 34,999 for 256GB storage and Rs. 37,999 for 512GB storage. It will be available in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey colours, with sales beginning on July 9 at 12pm.

The more affordable OnePlus Nord CE 5 starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. Other options include 8GB + 256GB for Rs. 26,999 and 12GB + 256GB for Rs. 28,999. This phone will go on sale on July 12 at midnight, in Black Infinity, Marble Mist, and Nexus Blue colours.

Buyers using eligible bank cards can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000. Both phones will be available via Amazon, OnePlus’ official website, and retail stores across India.

OnePlus Nord 5: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 5 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a sharp 50MP Samsung sensor for selfies.

Other features include up to 512GB storage, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IR blaster to control appliances. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 6,800mAh battery supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and the phone is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance. It weighs 211g and measures 163.4×77×8.1mm.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Features and Specifications

The Nord CE 5 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits brightness.

Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15.

The phone features a larger 7,100mAh battery, which also supports 80W fast charging, and weighs 199g, measuring 163.5×76×8.2mm.

Both phones promise top-tier features at mid-range prices, making them strong contenders in the Indian smartphone market.