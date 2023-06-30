Search icon
OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera details revealed ahead of July 5 launch

OnePlus’s camera revelations come hot on the heels of the first official look at the OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s design earlier this week, unveiling the two arresting colourways of Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus has shed new light on the OnePlus Nord 3 5G ahead of its global launch on 5 July 2023, revealing the camera details of its new midrange phone. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s main camera sensor is the Sony IMX890, the same 50 megapixel sensor used in this year’s flagship phone the OnePlus 11 5G, and comes equipped with the same optical image stabilization technology too. It will also feature OnePlus’s proprietary photography algorithms - also seen on OnePlus 11.
 
“OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn’t mean it will give a mid-range photography experience,” said OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu, commenting on his Twitter feed.“We’ve taken the core of our flagship OnePlus 11’s camera technology and brought it to OnePlus Nord 3 5G to make sure our users get a great experience with every photo they take.” 
 
OnePlus’s camera revelations come hot on the heels of the first official look at the OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s design earlier this week, unveiling the two arresting colourways of Tempest Gray and Misty Green. More details about OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be revealed at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event on 5 July 2023.

 

