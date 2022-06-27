OnePlus Nord 2T with Dimensity 1300 chipset, 80W fast charging confirmed to launch in India soon

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will be launched in India soon. The company has also shared a teaser image of the smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be the first addition to Nord’s number series since the ‘OnePlus Nord 2’ in July 2021. For those who are unaware, the smartphone was launched by the company in a few European regions last month. Although the company has not yet revealed the launch date of the smartphone, it has teased a few specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2T and it appears that the device will have similar specs as seen in the European variant.

As revealed by the company, the OnePlus Nord 2T packs the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro, along with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The device will have a camera from the OnePlus 10R, along with OxygenOS 12.1..

According to a previous report by tipster Paras Guglani, the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with 8GB of RAM will be priced at Rs 28,999 and the 12GB RAM variant is said to be priced at Rs 31,999. The tipster believes that the smartphone will go on sale in the first week of July and the company may offer bank offers up to Rs 4,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications (Europe)

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display is said to get Gorilla Glass protection and 90Hz refresh rate along with a fingerprint sensor. It also gets a punch hole camera at the top left corner that houses the selfies shooter.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and in India the device is said to get the similar SoC. The chipset will be reportedly paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs Android 12 based Color OS 12.1 out of the box.