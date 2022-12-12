Search icon
OnePlus Monitor X 27, OnePlus Monitor E 24 launched in India: Price, offers and more

The new OnePlus Monitor X 27 sports a streamlined three-side bezel-less design.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

OnePlus Monitor X 27, OnePlus Monitor E 24 launched in India: Price, offers and more
OnePlus Monitor X 27 features a 2K QHD IPS display panel with DisplayHDR 400.

OnePlus has entered a new segment today with the launch of OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the OnePlus Monitor E 24 in India. The new OnePlus Monitors X 27 and E 24 will be available in 68.5cms and 60.5cms screen sizes respectively. As per the company, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 offers a series of features at an accessible price point. On the other hand, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 caters to the premium segment offering smooth display for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study. 

OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24: Price, offers and availability

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available for open sale on OnePlus.in from December 15th onwards.  The pricing and sale information for OnePlus Monitor E 24 will be revealed soon. 

Additionally, customers can avail an exciting instant bank discount worth Rs 1,000 via ICICI Bank credit card/debit EMI and Netbanking transactions upon purchase of the OnePlus Monitor X 27 on OnePlus.in. Customers can also avail a no cost EMI up to 6 months upon the purchase of the OnePlus Monitor X 27.

OnePlus Monitor X 27 specifications

OnePlus Monitor X 27 features a 2K QHD IPS display panel with DisplayHDR 400. Users can enjoy fast and smooth gaming experience on the OnePlus Monitor X 27 with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It comes with a sturdy metal stand with delicate metal finish, that adds to its sleek appearance.

The new OnePlus Monitor X 27 sports a streamlined three-side bezel-less design. It also offers a built-in cable management feature to ensure users’ desks stay clean and organized. OnePlus Monitor X 27 is equipped with the unique type-C port which can charge users’ laptop with up to 65W fast charging and transmit their display feed at the same time. The Type-C port of OnePlus Monitor X 27 supports power delivery of up to 65W over USB PD standard (5V-3A, 9V-3A, 12V-3A,15V-3A,20V-3.25A). 

Users can customize their viewing experience with five different modes, namely the Standard mode, Movie mode, Picture mode, Web mode, and Game mode.

Also read: Microsoft to end support for Edge browser on Windows 7 and Windows 8 next month

OnePlus Monitor E 24 specifications

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 offers a Full HD display with 75 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync technology offering dynamic frame rate management. Like the OnePlus Monitor X 27, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 provides a healthy viewing experience with TUV Rheinland certification, offering low blue light and flicker-free visuals.

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 also comes with a sturdy metal stand, thereby ensuring it stays firm on its feet. The product showcases a premium three-side bezel-less design and offers an impressive adjustable stand angle (-5° to 15°) with effective tilt and rotation. Similar to the OnePlus Monitor X 27, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 also offers a built-in cable management feature, ensuring users’ desks remain clutter-free.

Additionally, similar to the OnePlus Monitor X 27, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 also offers the innovative type-C port connectivity, as well as customized viewing experience with multiple modes like the OnePlus Monitor X 27, facilitating seamless multi-tasking for users, encompassing it all at a highly affordable price point.

