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OnePlus may windup operations in India, Should buyers worry?

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OnePlus may windup operations in India, Should buyers worry?

While OnePlus has confirmed that it will replace OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS as part of a wider software integration strategy, it says it will remain 'independent entities' in India.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 07:09 PM IST

OnePlus may windup operations in India, Should buyers worry?
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Reports claim OnePlus may exit the US and Europe and may scale down operations in India globally by 2027. However, OnePlus has denied exiting India, saying that its India business continues to operate normally and urged media outlets not to amplify unverified reports.

OnePlus scaling down in India?

While OnePlus has confirmed that it will replace OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS as part of a wider software integration strategy, it says it will remain 'independent entities' in India. So what changes for buyers in India? OnePlus isn’t shutting down, and existing devices will keep working, as per reports.

According to Bloomberg reports, OnePlus is restructuring globally after scaling back in the US and Europe, suggesting a similar move in India/. For users, warranty and after-sales service will continue through Oppo’s network, with service centres in India set to grow from 400 to 600. However, long-term spare parts and software support remain uncertain if restructuring happens. 

A wider restructuring exercise by its parent company, Oppo, comes as the Chinese smartphone maker grapples with slowing sales, rising costs and mounting geopolitical challenges.  Additionally, the company is also battling a trade secrets lawsuit filed by Apple, adding another layer of uncertainty. According to a Bloomberg report, the withdrawal could begin as early as this week.

Well, the users can buy a OnePlus if they’re getting a good deal and plan to use it for 2-3 years, since the hardware is still good. Though the OnePlus isn’t ruled out, the uncertainty makes buying less straightforward. However, the road ahead is unclear unless OnePlus clarifies its future roadmap.

Software change confirmed

The other confirmed change is that OnePlus will replace OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS to unify software development and speed up updates across brands. The move is part of Oppo’s effort to unify software development across its brands, allowing engineering teams to share resources and accelerate software updates.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has allocated Rs 6,000 crore under Project Starlight to strengthen localisation, research, and after-sales service. The company also entered manufacturing partnerships with Optiemus Electronics Limited in June 2025 for premium IoT devices and with Bhagwati Products Limited in August 2025 for premium tablets.

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