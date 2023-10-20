Headlines

Former pilot turned YouTuber Gaurav Taneja claims to earn more than AirAsia CEO

Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay film beats 2.0, Jawan, Adipurush; sets all-time record with Rs 140 crore haul

Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined by AI, take a look at the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 rival

Reason why Sunny Deol kept his marriage a secret, know his wife Pooja Deol and her connection to British Royal Family

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

US President Biden calls for massive aid to Israel, Ukraine; denounces anti-semitism, Islamophobia in US

OnePlus launches its most expensive smartphone in India, costs Rs 5000 more than Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Benefits of banana flower for various health issues 

7 Business investments of Ratan Tata

Best superfoods for healthier digestion, gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

Technology

OnePlus launches its most expensive smartphone in India, costs Rs 5000 more than Apple iPhone 15 Pro

OnePlus Open will be available in India starting October 27th. For eager buyers, the OnePlus Open will be available for pre-order starting 19th October 2023. As part of the early access, users can avail benefits of up to Rs 13,000.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

OnePlus has launched its most expensive phone, OnePlus Open, in India at Rs 1,39,999. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,34,900. OnePlus Open is the first foldable smartphone from the company. The new foldable phone offers OnePlus’ signature UI, a Hasselblad camera for fold, and immersive spatial entertainment, all in an ultra-portable, modern elegant foldable design. Coming in two colorways, both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black are visual delights in their own rights. OnePlus Open will be available in India starting October 27th. For eager buyers, the OnePlus Open will be available for pre-order starting 19th October 2023. As part of the early access, users can avail benefits of up to Rs 13,000. 

OnePlus Open features a 6.31-inch cover screen with an aspect ratio of 20:09. With a peak brightness of 2800 nits, the 120Hz cover screen also boasts a high brightness mode (HBM) of up to 1400 nits. The phone gets a 7.82-inch 2K 120Hz fluid AMOLED ProXDR main display that boasts an 89.6% screen-to-body ratio. On compatibility, the Open supports Dolby Vision video playback for more ultra-immersive modern entertainment.

Under the hood, the new OnePlus Open Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 read-only memory (ROM). This is accompanied by a large 4,805mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging that charge up the battery on the OnePlus Open (from 1-100%) in approximately 42 minutes.

OnePlus Open features a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony LYTIA-T808 “Pixel Stacked” primary camera with OIS, complemented by a 64MP periscope telephoto with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle camera with AutoFocus. Rear cameras aside, the Open also comes with two selfie cameras – a 20MP sensor on the main display and a 32MP camera on cover screen.

