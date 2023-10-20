OnePlus launches its most expensive smartphone in India, costs Rs 5000 more than Apple iPhone 15 Pro

OnePlus Open will be available in India starting October 27th. For eager buyers, the OnePlus Open will be available for pre-order starting 19th October 2023. As part of the early access, users can avail benefits of up to Rs 13,000.

OnePlus has launched its most expensive phone, OnePlus Open, in India at Rs 1,39,999. For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,34,900. OnePlus Open is the first foldable smartphone from the company. The new foldable phone offers OnePlus’ signature UI, a Hasselblad camera for fold, and immersive spatial entertainment, all in an ultra-portable, modern elegant foldable design. Coming in two colorways, both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black are visual delights in their own rights. OnePlus Open will be available in India starting October 27th. For eager buyers, the OnePlus Open will be available for pre-order starting 19th October 2023. As part of the early access, users can avail benefits of up to Rs 13,000.

OnePlus Open features a 6.31-inch cover screen with an aspect ratio of 20:09. With a peak brightness of 2800 nits, the 120Hz cover screen also boasts a high brightness mode (HBM) of up to 1400 nits. The phone gets a 7.82-inch 2K 120Hz fluid AMOLED ProXDR main display that boasts an 89.6% screen-to-body ratio. On compatibility, the Open supports Dolby Vision video playback for more ultra-immersive modern entertainment.

Under the hood, the new OnePlus Open Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 read-only memory (ROM). This is accompanied by a large 4,805mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging that charge up the battery on the OnePlus Open (from 1-100%) in approximately 42 minutes.

OnePlus Open features a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony LYTIA-T808 “Pixel Stacked” primary camera with OIS, complemented by a 64MP periscope telephoto with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle camera with AutoFocus. Rear cameras aside, the Open also comes with two selfie cameras – a 20MP sensor on the main display and a 32MP camera on cover screen.